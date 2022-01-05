Texas High-Speed Rail Developers Slam State's Amicus Brief

By Michelle Casady (January 5, 2022, 5:43 PM EST) -- Private developers of a planned high-speed passenger train have hit back against an amicus brief Texas filed supporting those challenging the project, telling the Texas Supreme Court the redundant arguments have no more merit coming from the solicitor general than they did coming from landowners. In a response filed with the state's high court on Monday, Texas Central Railroad & Infrastructure Inc. and Integrated Texas Logistics Inc. called the positions in Texas' amicus brief "baseless" and said a lower appellate court has already rejected them. Texas has argued that the lower appellate court incorrectly found that the developers qualify as "railroad...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS