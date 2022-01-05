Drivers' $33M Honda Infotainment Deal Gets Final OK

By Mike Curley (January 5, 2022, 5:05 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has given final approval to a settlement valued at more than $33 million that will resolve claims that American Honda Motor Co. Inc. sold vehicles with faulty infotainment systems. In an order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney signed off on the deal, ending nearly three years of litigation led by named plaintiffs Lesley and Tom Conti, finding that a class settlement is the best way to resolve the claims. The judge found that the plaintiffs had shown that the class should be certified for the purposes of settlement, adding that there was no evidence...

