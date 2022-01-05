Ex-Trump Adviser's Lobbying Trial Set For Fall

By Stewart Bishop (January 5, 2022, 6:01 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday set a fall trial date for a former adviser to ex-U.S. President Donald Trump who stands accused of an illicit lobbying campaign on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. During a virtual conference, U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan said jury selection for Thomas Barrack and his former colleague Matthew Grimes will begin on Sept. 7. Barrack and Grimes are accused of unlawfully working to advance the UAE's interests in the United States during Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and scheming to influence the foreign policy positions of the U.S. during the Trump administration....

