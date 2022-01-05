Apple Crushes 'Loot Box' Gambling Suit For Good

By Lauren Berg (January 5, 2022, 8:17 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has tossed for good a lawsuit accusing Apple of relying on creating addictive behavior to generate billions of dollars in revenue with free games that offer surprise in-game purchases called "loot boxes" that entice children to gamble real money for enhanced game play. In a brief order Tuesday, Chief U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg granted Apple Inc.'s second motion to dismiss a proposed class action brought by Rebecca Taylor and her underage son, C.T., saying the amended complaint still does not show that the mother and son suffered an economic injury resulting from Apple's conduct. Citing his...

