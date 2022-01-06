Zurich Wants Contractor To Pay For Marriott's Water Damage

By Hope Patti (January 6, 2022, 12:50 PM EST) -- A contractor should be on the hook for nearly half a million dollars in water damages to a Marriott hotel, Zurich American Insurance told a Georgia federal court, claiming the company improperly installed upgrades to the hotel's hot water system. Zurich said in a complaint filed Wednesday that Tebarco Mechanical Corp. breached its duty of care when installing a water level gauge at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis Hotel, causing a leak that damaged several areas of the hotel. The insurer alleged negligence on the part of Tebarco, saying the company "owed to all foreseeable parties, including Marriott and Zurich American Insurance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS