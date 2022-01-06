No Sanctions Urged For Steakhouse Lawyers In Wage Row

By Joyce Hanson (January 6, 2022, 8:18 PM EST) -- A U.S. district judge should deny a sanctions bid over attorney fees in a class action by steakhouse workers, an Illinois special master has recommended, finding that the restaurant's lawyers did not break any rules or intentionally stall settlement payment. Special master Sidney I. Schenkier, a former magistrate judge at the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, said in an 18-page report and recommendation Wednesday that it was not improper for lawyers for Perry's Steakhouse of Illinois LLC to engage in a process of converting class counsel's time records into an Excel spreadsheet format, nor did they intentionally create time-consuming difficulties and errors....

