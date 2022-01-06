Slain Officer's Sister Sues Facebook Over Boogaloo Shooting

By Y. Peter Kang (January 6, 2022, 7:46 PM EST) -- Facebook's parent company was accused Thursday in California state court of aiding the Boogaloo extremist group, resulting in the shooting death of a federal officer during a 2020 protest in Oakland over the killing of George Floyd. The suit, filed by Angela Underwood Jacobs, the sister of slain officer Dave Patrick Underwood, claims that Meta Platforms Inc.'s Facebook social media site promoted extremist content and enabled extremist groups to recruit new members despite knowing that doing so could lead to violence. Jacobs claims the website allowed Steven Carrillo to connect with members of an anti-government, anti-authority extremist group known as Boogaloo....

