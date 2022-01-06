Queensboro Bridge Contractor Claims Atty Botched Appeal

By Matthew Santoni (January 6, 2022, 4:48 PM EST) -- A Pittsburgh-area contractor says its former attorney at Georgoulis PLLC botched a dispute over a job on New York's Queensboro Bridge and inadvertently waived its ability to appeal, according to a legal malpractice lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania state court. Houston, Pennsylvania-based Odyssey Contracting Corp. said New York attorney Chris Georgoulis got the company to stipulate to dismiss its claims against L&L Painting Co. Inc. if a court determined Odyssey was the one to breach their contract. But a federal judge and a Third Circuit panel found the stipulation also foreclosed Odyssey's ability to appeal that ruling, the suit said. "The stipulation...

