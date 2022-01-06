Rutgers Blasts $1.6M Fee Bid In COVID-19 Fee Refund Suit

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (January 6, 2022, 6:30 PM EST) -- Rutgers University has blasted the $1.6 million counsel fee sought by three firms for representing a class of students seeking refunds after the COVID-19 pandemic torpedoed in-class instruction, arguing the amount cuts too deeply into the compensation fund. In a brief filed Tuesday in Middlesex County Superior Court, the New Jersey university said the students would benefit from a lesser fee of $500,000, representing 10% of the $5 million settlement struck by the parties. The $1.6 million fee — sought by Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello PC, Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP and Bursor & Fisher PA — amounts...

