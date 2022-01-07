Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Walgreens' Settlement History Will Stay Out Of SF Opioid Row

By Hannah Albarazi (January 7, 2022, 5:46 PM EST) -- A California federal magistrate judge won't require Walgreens to disclose details of confidential settlements paid to former employees regarding the pharmacy giant's opioid dispensing practices, saying during a discovery hearing Friday that settlement amounts don't bolster claims that Walgreens and others fueled the opioid epidemic in San Francisco.

San Francisco's City Attorney's Office — which claims the pharmacy chain created a public nuisance in the city by improperly dispensing prescription opioid — argued that the amount Walgreens has paid over the years to settle claims from pharmacists saying they've had their due diligence interfered with goes to Walgreens' knowledge of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!