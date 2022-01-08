Ex-Theranos COO May Face Trial Delay Due To COVID Surge

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 8, 2022, 2:58 AM GMT) -- Invoking the "great philosopher" Mick Jagger, a California federal judge on Friday told counsel for Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, the alleged co-conspirator and former boyfriend of disgraced ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, that his February fraud trial is expected to be postponed because of the pandemic, responding to his attorney's arguments against a delay with "you can't always get what you want." At a status conference, just days after a jury convicted Holmes on numerous fraud counts, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila said that in light of a recent order suspending all jury trials through Jan. 26 as a result of the COVID-19 surge, he expected a mid-February trial to...

