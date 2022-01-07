Ex-Employee Says Seabourn Cruise Line Waived Arbitration

By Caroline Simson (January 7, 2022, 5:30 PM EST) -- A dispute has arisen in Washington state over whether a cruise line's failure to pay a required filing fee on time meant that the opportunity had passed for it to arbitrate a personal injury dispute with a Serbian ex-employee, according to documents filed Friday in federal court in Seattle. "Ultra luxury" cruise ship operator Seabourn Cruise Line Ltd. has asked U.S. District Judge James L. Robart to force the dispute with Nikola Bogicevic into arbitration, citing the arbitration clause in its employment agreement with the former waiter, who worked onboard the 300-suite ship Seabourn Ovation. Bogicevic, who claimed he was injured...

