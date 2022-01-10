Spirit AeroSystems Beats Stock Suit Tied To 737 Max Crashes

By Dean Seal (January 10, 2022, 6:35 PM EST) -- An Oklahoma federal judge will not give investors another shot at a securities suit accusing Spirit AeroSystems of concealing that its biggest customer, Boeing, would halt production of the troubled 737 Max aircraft. U.S. District Judge Stephen P. Friot said Friday that the proposed class action, filed in February 2020 after two deadly 737 Max crashes in October 2018 and March 2019, failed to demonstrate that Spirit's top brass intentionally misled investors about potential changes to its production schedule for components of the 737 Max and the effectiveness of its financial reporting. The judge said that while some statements from Spirit...

