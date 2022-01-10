High Court Won't Hear Challenge To DOI Tribal Land Decision

By Joyce Hanson (January 10, 2022, 8:22 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to hear anti-gambling community group Stand Up for California's challenge to the Department of the Interior's decision to take land into trust for a tribal casino. The high court in its Monday order list denied Stand Up's petition for a writ of certiorari, which argued that the tribe does not qualify for trust land. The petition followed the D.C. Circuit's earlier ruling that upheld the DOI's move to take land into trust for the Wilton Rancheria of California's proposed casino project. Stand Up had petitioned the Supreme Court on Nov. 8 to take up its...

