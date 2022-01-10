Del. Chancery Finds Ex-Matterport CEO Can Trade Freely

By Leslie Pappas (January 10, 2022, 2:54 PM EST) -- The former CEO of 3D model maker Matterport Inc. may freely trade his 1.3 million company shares and is not bound by trading restrictions adopted in a merger with a blank-check company last year, according to an opinion on Monday from Delaware's Chancery Court. The post-trial decision from Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will found in favor of William J. Brown, who had sought a court declaration about his shares in July, just days before Matterport was acquired by a special-purpose acquisition company controlled by the Beverly Hills, California-based investment firm The Gores Group. "I find that the plaintiff has proven by...

