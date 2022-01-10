High Court Turns Down Village's Challenge To Tribal Bingo

By McCord Pagan (January 10, 2022, 6:39 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a lawsuit from a New York village that sought to prevent the Cayuga Nation from offering electronic bingo on its own tribal land. The decision likely ends the case from the village of Union Springs and lets stand a Second Circuit ruling in July agreeing with a lower court that federal law blocked the village from enforcing its anti-gambling ordinance on the reservation. On Nov. 17, Union Springs urged the Supreme Court to overturn the decision, saying the appellate court misapplied both a 2005 high court decision and the Indian Gaming Regulatory...

