Students Sue Top Schools For Fixing Financial Aid Offerings

By Matthew Perlman (January 10, 2022, 6:25 PM EST) -- Students lodged a proposed class action Sunday accusing a slew of top private universities, including Brown, Duke and Yale, of participating in a price-fixing cartel allegedly aimed at eliminating financial aid as a point of competition between the schools. Former students sued 16 private universities in Illinois federal court, accusing the schools of unlawfully conspiring to reduce the amount of financial aid they provide, which the suit says effectively fixed the total price of attendance for some 170,000 students over the past two decades. "In critical respects, elite, private universities like defendants are gatekeepers to the American Dream," the complaint said....

