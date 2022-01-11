Definition Of 'Railroad Co.' Central In Texas Bullet Train Row

By Michelle Casady (January 11, 2022, 6:32 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court was told in oral arguments Tuesday that landowners trying to stop a proposed high-speed rail connecting Dallas and Houston should be backed by the state high court justices because lawmakers did not give the developers the eminent domain authority required to complete the project. The landowners led by James Miles, and the state of Texas in an amicus brief, have argued that under the Texas Transportation Code only companies with "trains on tracks" in the present qualify as railroad companies that can wield eminent domain power to survey and take land for the project. The developers, Texas...

