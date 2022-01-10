9th Circ. Orders New Fraud Sentences For Atty, Bank Execs

By Dave Simpson (January 10, 2022, 9:40 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit upheld the convictions of a former real estate lawyer and two ex-Sonoma Valley Bank executives, accused of concealing millions of dollars in illicit loans to a now-deceased wine country developer, but found their prison sentences weren't supported by the record and ordered the lower court to try again. In a unanimous, published decision, the panel threw out the prison sentences of former Sonoma Valley CEO Sean C. Cutting, former Chief Loan Officer Brian S. Melland and the developer's attorney David J. Lonich, ruling that the jury didn't find the men responsible for the bank's failure and the government...

