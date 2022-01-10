Boeing, Southwest Ask 5th Circ. To Void 737 Max RICO Class

By Linda Chiem (January 10, 2022, 7:26 PM EST) -- Boeing and Southwest Airlines have told the Fifth Circuit that a lack of standing and paltry evidence doom a certified class action from passengers alleging they were overcharged for flights on risky 737 Max 8 jets, saying the flyers are just hunting for a windfall. The Boeing Co. and Southwest Airlines Co. filed separate briefs Friday asking the Fifth Circuit to vacate a Texas federal judge's September order certifying four classes of passengers spearheading a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act action alleging the companies conspired to defraud the flying public by concealing the 737 Max 8's safety defects. Boeing and...

