Fla. Justices Nix Disbarment Appeal By Atty In NFL Player Plot

By Zachary Zagger (January 10, 2022, 9:41 PM EST) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Monday tossed a case by a Florida attorney accused of swindling NFL players out of their life savings seeking to avoid disbarment over a pair of consolidated disciplinary cases against him over his professional conduct in other matters. The state high court granted the Florida Bar's bid to toss the challenge from attorney Phillip Timothy Howard, who often goes by Tim Howard, to a recommendation of disbarment from a court-appointed referee who found he violated state rules of professional conduct for attorneys. The short order said Howard's challenge was dismissed because of Howard's "failure to file...

