Real Estate Rumors: Fifield, Alexandria, Spectrum

By Andrew McIntyre (January 11, 2022, 7:45 PM EST) -- Illinois-based real estate firm Fifield Cos. has picked up a development site in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood for $19.5 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Tuesday. The deal is for 1.41 acres on Northeast 27th Street and Northwest 28th Street, and the seller is an entity managed by Texas investor Jacqueline Newcomb as well as Florida investors Tony Cho and Scott Silver, according to the report. Real estate investment trust Alexandria Real Estate Equities has purchased a North Carolina life sciences property for $80 million, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. The company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS