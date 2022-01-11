Google Advertisers Can't Get Cert. In Revived Click-Fraud Suit

By Dorothy Atkins (January 11, 2022, 5:49 PM EST) -- A California federal judge refused to certify a class of Google advertisers Monday in a revived suit challenging Google click estimates, ruling that the small business owner serving as lead plaintiff isn't a typical or adequate member of the class, which includes multimillion-dollar advertisers like Amazon and Home Depot. In a 25-page order, U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman concluded that named plaintiff Gurminder Singh's motion doesn't meet the typicality or adequacy requirements for class certification, because his proposed class includes all AdWords advertisers, which vary widely in their level of sophistication. Amazon.com Inc. and The Home Depot Inc. respectively spend $31.4 million...

