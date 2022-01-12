New Anti-Dumping Rules Both Clarify And Complicate

By William Isasi and Jordan Bakst (January 12, 2022, 5:19 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce recently promulgated a final rule implementing some of the largest changes to its anti-dumping and countervailing duty regulations in decades.[1] Some changes codified existing agency practice and have been under discussion for many years at the Department of Commerce, while other changes addressed relatively new statutory provisions enacted as part of the Trade Facilitation and Trade Enforcement Act.[2] The stated purpose of the regulatory changes is to strengthen the administration of the anti-dumping and countervailing duty law, make enforcement of the law more efficient and create new tools to address circumvention and evasion of AD/CVD orders.[3]...

