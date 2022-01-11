Republic Of Congo Bucks Bid To Seize NY Condo In $1B Fight

By Caroline Simson (January 11, 2022, 7:42 PM EST) -- The Republic of Congo is attempting to shut down efforts by a former government contractor that is owed nearly $1 billion to seize a swanky New York City condominium allegedly purchased with embezzled government funds, arguing that the contractor cites a questionable report from a human rights organization as its evidence. The country told U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla in a letter on Monday that it intends to file for dismissal of the 2019 lawsuit filed by Commissions Import Export SA, or Commisimpex, that forms part of the company's efforts to enforce arbitral awards currently worth some $962 million against...

