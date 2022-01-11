Trump Fights To Keep Twitter Censorship Class Suit Alive

By Khorri Atkinson (January 11, 2022, 6:24 PM EST) -- Former President Donald Trump has urged a California federal judge to reject Twitter's bid to throw out his lawsuit challenging the social media giant's decision to ban him from the platform, doubling down on his claim that the federal government coerced the private company to silence his protected political speech. In a brief on Monday firing back at Twitter's dismissal motion from December, Trump accused the company of weaponizing protections under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act — which shields websites from liability for user-posted content and protects their moderation decisions — to suppress disfavored political speech. Indeed, Trump's proposed class action...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS