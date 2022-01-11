Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trump Fights To Keep Twitter Censorship Class Suit Alive

By Khorri Atkinson (January 11, 2022, 6:24 PM EST) -- Former President Donald Trump has urged a California federal judge to reject Twitter's bid to throw out his lawsuit challenging the social media giant's decision to ban him from the platform, doubling down on his claim that the federal government coerced the private company to silence his protected political speech.

In a brief on Monday firing back at Twitter's dismissal motion from December, Trump accused the company of weaponizing protections under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act — which shields websites from liability for user-posted content and protects their moderation decisions — to suppress disfavored political speech. Indeed, Trump's proposed class action...

