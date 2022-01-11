EBay Accused Of Using Stalking Probe As 'Sword And Shield'

By Brian Dowling (January 11, 2022, 6:44 PM EST) -- A former eBay executive fighting criminal charges over an alleged cyberstalking scheme said Monday that the e-commerce giant used an internal Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP investigation as a "sword and a shield" to protect the company and its top brass from prosecution while scapegoating lower-level employees. Jim Baugh asked a Boston federal judge to reject efforts by eBay to quash subpoenas seeking documents related to the probe, which focused on claims that a group of eBay employees stalked and harassed a couple whose blog was critical of the company. Baugh, one of two defendants fighting criminal charges out of seven initially charged,...

