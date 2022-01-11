Manafort Bank Pal Denied Acquittal Of Bribery Conviction

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 11, 2022, 7:32 PM EST) -- Former Federal Savings Bank CEO Stephen Calk on Tuesday lost his bid for an acquittal on his conviction for bribery and conspiracy related to $16 million in loans he provided to Paul Manafort in hopes of securing a high-profile position in the Trump administration. Calk, who was convicted in July of financial institution bribery and conspiracy charges, argued that the jury's verdict was based on insufficient evidence, according to Tuesday's order. U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield disagreed, saying the government's case showed "beyond a reasonable doubt that Calk acted with the requisite criminal intent — specifically that Calk sought and...

