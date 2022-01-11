Palin's TV Bear Suit Not Part Of Jury Selection In NYT Case

By Pete Brush (January 11, 2022, 6:32 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge said Tuesday that Sarah Palin's appearance dressed as a pink bear on television's "The Masked Singer" won't come up during jury selection as the former vice presidential nominee's defamation suit against The New York Times heads toward trial. U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff commented during a telephone hearing after Palin's lawyers asked for a ruling precluding jurors from seeing her 2020 appearance, wearing faux fur-lined boots, gloves and other accoutrements, on the televised contest where she rapped "Baby Got Back" by Sir Mix-a-Lot. "In terms of jury selection, all the questioning is done by the court,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS