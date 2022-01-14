Aviation Watch: Resolving The FAA-FCC Fight Over 5G

By Alan Hoffman (January 14, 2022, 5:36 PM EST) -- This year will bring 5G wireless service in the U.S. According to Qualcomm Inc., 5G technology is: meant to deliver higher multi-Gbps peak data speeds, ultra-low latency, more reliability, massive network capacity, increased availability, and a more uniform user experience to more users. Higher performance and improved efficiency empower new user experiences and connects new industries.[1] However, the Federal Aviation Administration, the airlines and general aviation regard the implementation of 5G technology as a clear and present danger to air safety, because of potential interference with the radio altimeters used for instrument landings in low-ceiling and low-visibility conditions, for ground proximity...

