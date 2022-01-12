McGraw Hill Gets E-Textbook Royalties Suit Trimmed

By Hannah Albarazi (January 12, 2022, 3:25 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge trimmed a breach of contract claim Tuesday from a putative class action alleging McGraw Hill shortchanged textbook authors on royalties from e-book sales but left intact the authors' claim for breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing. U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield held that under New York law, the authors — university professors who accuse the textbook publisher of manipulating contractual language to redefine royalty requirements to reduce the money authors receive from the electronic versions of their textbooks — "are entitled to royalties from net receipts on the textbook and no...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS