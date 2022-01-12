Google Escapes Two Claims In Audio Device Privacy Suit

By Khorri Atkinson (January 12, 2022, 8:29 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has dismissed two claims from a proposed privacy class action accusing Google of recording users' conversations with its Google Assistant-enabled devices, or GAEDs, knocking out allegations that the tech giant violated a California consumer protection law and committed fraud. U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman, in a 25-page order Tuesday, said she agrees with Google that the plaintiffs in the consolidated litigation failed to allege facts showing Google's intent to defraud consumers by illegally recording conversations with preloaded, voice-activated software on Google Home products, Google Pixel smartphones and other devices collectively known as GAEDs. The lawsuits generally claim...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS