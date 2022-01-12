Activision Blizzard Wants Out Of Investor Suit Over Probe

By Sarah Jarvis (January 12, 2022, 6:27 PM EST) -- Activision Blizzard Inc. has urged a California federal court to toss a shareholder suit claiming the company hid that California authorities were investigating its allegedly sexist, "frat boy" workplace culture, arguing "these employment and workplace claims have nothing to do with securities fraud." The beleaguered gaming behemoth, along with various current and former executives, said in a memorandum supporting their motion to dismiss Tuesday that lead plaintiff Jeff Ross and various other shareholders are trying to convert the employment and workplace claims into a claim under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "That effort fails at the most basic level: Plaintiffs are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS