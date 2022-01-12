Odebrecht Unit Defends $117M Peru Highway Contract Award

By Caroline Simson (January 12, 2022, 8:43 PM EST) -- An Odebrecht unit that won $117 million in arbitration over a Peruvian highway contract is arguing that the city of Lima can't try to undo the award by claiming that the company's lawyers lied to the tribunal by denying allegations that the underlying highway contract was procured through bribery. Rutas de Lima SAC argued before a federal court in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday that statements made by its lawyers during the underlying arbitration in response to allegations that the company had made millions of dollars worth of corrupt payments to local government officials are off limits in the instant suit, in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS