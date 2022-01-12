Delaware Justices Seek Gist Of Cox-Sprint Wireless Pact

By Leslie Pappas (January 12, 2022, 6:13 PM EST) -- The Delaware Supreme Court on Wednesday probed whether Atlanta-based cable provider Cox Communications Inc. could partner with Verizon on wireless services, or if it was contractually bound by a 2017 agreement with Sprint Corp. to make its wireless debut with Sprint's parent T-Mobile US Inc. In virtual oral arguments, Cox attorney Geoffrey P. Eaton of Winston & Strawn LLP urged the full five-member court to overturn a Delaware Chancery Court ruling that found Cox couldn't go with Verizon because Cox had promised to work exclusively for 36 months with a Sprint affiliate first. Eaton argued the decision erred in three ways:...

