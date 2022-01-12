Feds File 1st Case Under Anti-Doping Law Over Tokyo Games

By Zachary Zagger (January 12, 2022, 7:10 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors in New York have charged a Texas man with distributing banned performance-enhancing drugs to athletes seeking to compete at last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo. The action is the first under a 2020 federal law that gave U.S. prosecutors the power to prosecute doping schemes in international sports. Prosecutors claimed Eric Lira, a "naturopathic" therapist from El Paso, obtained and distributed performance-enhancing drugs widely banned in competitive sports — including human growth hormone, or HGH, and the "blood building" drug erythropoietin — to two athletes ahead of the most recent Summer Olympics, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday....

