NY, NJ Health Centers Reach $7.5M Deal To End FCA Claims

By Adam Lidgett (January 12, 2022, 5:59 PM EST) -- A group of related New York and New Jersey medical and surgery locations have agreed to hand over nearly $7.5 million to end allegations that they wrongly billed the federal government for acupuncture treatments. The health offices and surgery centers that are allegedly all owned by Dr. Amit Poonia will pay $7,447,340.75 to end the False Claims Act case initially filed by two former employees, according to a Wednesday announcement from the federal government, which intervened in the case. The allegations included claims that patients at the numerous facilities received treatment with certain "electro-acupuncture devices," the government said. Those devices go...

