Walgreens Sued Over 'Maximum Strength' Pain Relief Claims

By Celeste Bott (January 12, 2022, 4:31 PM EST) -- A proposed class of customers hit Walgreens with a lawsuit in Illinois federal court Tuesday alleging that the pharmaceutical giant misled them in marketing its pain relief patches and cream as "maximum strength" when there are products available in the market that contain a higher percentage of lidocaine. On its pain relieving lidocaine patches and cream, Walgreens' labels state the products are "maximum strength" even though they contain only 4% lidocaine, a local anesthetic that prevents pain by blocking signals at the nerve endings in the skin, according to lead plaintiff Tam Dang's complaint. But that's a false representation, he said,...

