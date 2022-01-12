American Real Estate, Harrison Plan $1B Data Center Build

By Andrew McIntyre (January 12, 2022, 6:19 PM EST) -- American Real Estate Partners and investment management firm Harrison Street are teaming up to build six data centers in Virginia in a deal worth $1 billion, the companies announced on Wednesday. The firms, which are already working on a separate data center project, plan to build the six additional data centers in Ashburn and Arcola, Virginia, located in the so-called Data Center Alley due to the heavy concentration of data centers there. The firms said the six centers will have a combined 2.1 million square feet, with each center having between 265,000 and 440,000 square feet. "As demand for data centers...

