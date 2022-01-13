Judge Says Trump Can't Merge Big Tech Censorship Lawsuits

By Khorri Atkinson (January 13, 2022, 4:12 PM EST) -- Former President Donald Trump has failed to persuade a California federal court to combine his proposed class actions accusing Facebook, Twitter and YouTube of unconstitutional censorship after a judge concluded that Trump's request for consolidation "is premature." U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White ruled in an order docketed Wednesday that the court has already determined that the three separate cases are unrelated and therefore cannot be consolidated, handing a win to the social media giants, which opposed Trump's request, lodged in December. Judge White is overseeing the cases against Facebook and YouTube, while another California federal judge is handling the Twitter case....

