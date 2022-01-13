FTC Should Rethink Market Issues In Facebook Case

By David Reichenberg (January 13, 2022, 6:19 PM EST) -- The federal judge in the Federal Trade Commission's case against Meta Platforms Inc. — formerly Facebook Inc. — recently denied Facebook's latest motion to stop the case at its initial phase. But the Jan. 11 FTC v. Facebook memorandum opinion in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia could not have been more clear that it was based on what the FTC claimed was true, rather than what was proven as true. Of course this type of initial ruling is common and appropriate in litigation, but in this case, there is a clear vulnerability in the FTC's case that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS