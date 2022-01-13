FIFA Bribe Trial Will Include World Cup Testimony, With Caveat

By Rachel Scharf (January 13, 2022, 4:35 PM EST) -- A government witness in the FIFA corruption probe can testify about World Cup broadcasting rights negotiations at the upcoming trial of two former Fox Sports executives and an Argentine sports marketer, a Brooklyn federal judge said Thursday, but the testimony will come with limiting jury instructions. U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen handed a win to prosecutors as they prepare for a May trial on charges that Hernan Lopez, Carlos Martinez and Full Play Group bribed top brass at South American soccer confederation CONMEBOL for the rights to broadcast the Copa Libertadores soccer tournament. The government had asked permission for Alejandro...

