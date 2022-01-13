Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FIFA Bribe Trial Will Include World Cup Testimony, With Caveat

By Rachel Scharf (January 13, 2022, 4:35 PM EST) -- A government witness in the FIFA corruption probe can testify about World Cup broadcasting rights negotiations at the upcoming trial of two former Fox Sports executives and an Argentine sports marketer, a Brooklyn federal judge said Thursday, but the testimony will come with limiting jury instructions.

U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen handed a win to prosecutors as they prepare for a May trial on charges that Hernan Lopez, Carlos Martinez and Full Play Group bribed top brass at South American soccer confederation CONMEBOL for the rights to broadcast the Copa Libertadores soccer tournament.

The government had asked permission for Alejandro...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!