House Jan. 6 Select Committee Subpoenas Tech Companies

By James Arkin (January 13, 2022, 7:07 PM EST) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol subpoenaed four major social media and tech companies Thursday for information and documents regarding communications about the insurrection and the spread of election misinformation on their platforms. The committee sent subpoenas to Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc.; Facebook's parent company, Meta Platforms Inc.; Twitter Inc.; and Reddit Inc. In letters to the companies' top executives, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the committee chairman, said investigators were seeking information on whether social media platforms contributed to radicalization and the spread of misinformation ahead of the attack on the Capitol, and...

