Judge Limits Tolling On Retailer Claims In HIV Generics Suit

By Christopher Cole (January 14, 2022, 5:32 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has trimmed antitrust claims that retailers including Walgreens and CVS filed against Teva over alleged overcharges for HIV drugs, saying any claims stretching back more than four years from their lawsuits are time-barred. The retailers had originally sought to tie their claims period to a separate class action filed in September 2020 that identified Teva as an alleged co-conspirator in delaying cheaper generic versions of drugs. That would have made Teva liable for claims dating back to September 2016. The company was not named as a defendant in the proposed class suit, however. Walgreens and CVS filed their own actions,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS