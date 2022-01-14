Judge Sets Early Mediation For Surfside Collapse Defendants

By Nathan Hale (January 14, 2022, 9:27 PM EST) -- A week after reluctantly agreeing to push back the trial date in the proposed class action brought by victims of the June collapse of a Surfside, Florida, condominium tower, a state judge took steps Friday to encourage an earlier resolution by setting mediation deadlines for the various defendants. Several of the smaller firms named as defendants must set mediations within 30 days, while deeper-pocketed developers and builders of a neighboring tower who are expected to put up a more robust legal fight must engage in initial talks with the plaintiffs within 120 days under orders they consented to from Miami-Dade County...

