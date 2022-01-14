Chinese Firm Gets $778K Award Confirmed In Iron Ore Dispute

By Joyce Hanson (January 14, 2022, 7:11 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has granted a Chinese engineering firm's petition to confirm a $778,265 arbitration award against an American mining and metals company that refused to pay fully for an iron ore product the Chinese firm shipped to Connecticut. U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman ruled on Friday that mining and metals company Triorient LLC must pay China Railway No. 10 Engineering Group Co. the $778,265 sum, because it paid only $7 million of the agreed-upon purchase price for a shipment of "hot briquetted iron," or HBI, an iron ore product used in industrial furnaces. In addition, Judge Berman directed...

