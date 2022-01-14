Senate Judiciary Panel Tees Up A Dozen Judge Nominee Votes

By James Arkin (January 14, 2022, 4:54 PM EST) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a meeting for Jan. 20 to consider advancing a dozen of President Joe Biden's judicial nominees, including U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan for the Second Circuit and federal trial court picks in seven states. The hearing would be the second this year to advance judicial picks to the full Senate after five nominees were voted on by the committee on Thursday. All 12 of the nominees listed on the agenda have been listed previously and held over by the committee, and are likely to receive votes. Judge Nathan is Biden's fourth Second Circuit nominee,...

