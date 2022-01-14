J&J, New Mexico Ink $44M Opioid Settlement

By Lauren Berg (January 14, 2022, 9:00 PM EST) -- Johnson & Johnson on Friday said it will pay New Mexico $44 million to settle claims that it and its subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals fanned the flames of the opioid crisis in the state. J&J said New Mexico's deal will come out of the proposed $26 billion nationwide settlement announced in July, which includes J&J, AmerisourceBergen Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp., that ends the bulk of the suits levied over the opioid crisis. With the settlement, J&J said it is not admitting any liability or wrongdoing. In a statement Friday, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas said his state stands...

