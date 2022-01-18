Delivery Driver's Mom Sues Amazon Over Ill. Facility Collapse

By Jonathan Capriel (January 18, 2022, 9:21 PM EST) -- The parents of an Amazon.com Inc. delivery driver who died when a tornado struck a St. Louis-area fulfillment center sued the e-commerce company, claiming it knowingly placed workers in "imminent danger," according to a lawsuit filed Monday in Illinois state court. Austin McEwen was one of the six people killed last month at the Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, when the building's roof collapsed. The lawsuit, filed by the driver's mother, Alice McEwen, in Madison County Circuit Court, is the first to come from the high-profile deaths of the workers. The action claims that Amazon is responsible for Austin McEwen's wrongful...

