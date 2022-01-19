Contractor Says Congo Can't Escape Suit Over $1B In Awards

By Joyce Hanson (January 19, 2022, 7:55 PM EST) -- A former government contractor for the Republic of Congo owed nearly $1 billion is fighting the country's efforts to shut down its attempts to seize a swanky New York City condominium allegedly connected to embezzled funds, arguing that the country is unfairly obstructing the litigation. Commissions Import Export SA, or Commisimpex, told a New York federal judge in a letter Monday that it holds two large and unsatisfied judgments against the Republic of Congo, and the country and a company that helped the Republic buy the condo at 1 Central Park West with fraudulently transferred funds can't rely on their recent...

